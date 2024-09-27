The International Team responded to a tough opening day by returning the favour and sweeping the Americans on Friday to send the Presidents Cup into the weekend tied 5-5. Relive all of the action with TSN's Live Blog.

Track the race to 15 1/2 points with TSN's Presidents Cup scoreboard.

How Sweep it is!!!!

Si Woo Kim buries the final putt as he and Byeong Hun An defeat Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley to clinch the sweep for the International team.

Internationals strike again

Jason Day and Christiaan Bezuidenhout close out Max Homa and Brian Harman on 18 to earn a fourth point for the International squad

Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An meanwhile are taking a one-up lead to the 18th against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Hope for the USA?

Max Homa and Brian Harman capture 17 and their match against Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Jason Day heads to the final hole with the International duo one-up.

Sweep still in sight for International team

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Jason Day are two up as they play on 17 against Max Homa and Brian Harman with a fourth International point in range.

Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An are one up on Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley as they battle on the 16th hole.

Internationals looking at potential sweep in foursomes

Byeong Hun An's putt from two feet on the par-3 13th took the hole for the International side, as they lead the Americans by one with five holes left.

Meanwhile, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Jason Day have a two-hole lead with only four holes remaining their match.

Canadian pairing takes third match for Internationals

Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes were in control all day, and their winner on the 13th hole sent the Canadian crowd into a frenzy for a 6&5 victory.

Hughes, who was not in action on the opening day on Thursday, hit the winning putt for birdie from five feet.

Internationals now trail the Americans 5-3.

Pendrith, Scott take second match for Internationals

Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Adam Scott won the second match of the day for the Internationals, with a 5&4 victory over Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa.

It was Pendrith's first-ever match victory in the Presidents Cup, while it was Scott's record-setting 22nd victory for the International side.

The Internationals now trail the United States 5-2 after their disastrous sweep on Thursday.

Canadians approaching early victories for International side

Canadian Taylor Pendrith and teammate Adam Scott, of Australia, lead Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa by five holes through 12, with a chance to take the point for the International side with a victory in the 13th.

Meanwhile, Canadian pairing Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes lead their match by five holes through 10 and are also approaching an early victory for the International team.

Matsuyama and Im take first tournament point for Internationals in dominant effort

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im were brilliant from start to finish, and won their match against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele by seven strokes through 12 holes.

Cantlay and Schauffele did not win a single hole in the match, and the International pair sank seven consecutive birdies to finish out the victory.

Scheffler/Henley in back-and-forth battle with Kim/An

Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley have taken two holes, while Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An have taken two as well as they're even through seven.

This is the only matchup of the day the Americans are involved in - every other match is led by the International side by at least two holes.

All Internationals on Friday

After a disappointing performance on Thursday, where they left trailing 5-0, the International side is rallying for a reverse sweep as they lead all five matches.

Scottie Scheffler could not sink the long putt for par on the sixth hole, and Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An got the par to take the hole and their first lead of the match.

The Canadian pairing of Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes leads Wyndham Clark and Tony Fianu by four through eight holes.

Internationals hold multi-hole lead in four of five

The first four matches of the day are being dominated by the Internationals. After suffering a 5-0 deficit in four-ball play Thursday, the Internationals are closing the gap in a big way on day two.

Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied with Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley in the only close match.

Bezuidenhout, Day retake lead in match three

The International side leads in four of five matches as day two rolls on, as Jason Day hit a 28-foot putt for birdie to take the seventh hole of match three to restore a 1-0 lead for the International side over Max Homa and Brian Harman.

Internationals continue strong start

Si Woo Kim hit the birdie putt to erase the American side's only lead in the fifth matchup. They're now even through three holes.

Elsewhere, Taylor Pendrith's seven-foot putt for birdie gave the Internationals their third consecutive hole in the second match of the day to take a 3-0 lead through six holes.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im have combined for a 5-0 lead through eight holes in their opening match.

Scheffler, Henley give Americans first hole, lead of Day 2

In the final match of the day, Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley took the second hole of their match for the first hole won by an American side on the day. The Internationals claimed the first eight hole victories of the day.

Scheffler and Henley lead 1-0 after two holes.

Scott sinks birdie from 40 feet with fist pump celebration

Adam Scott hit a birdie putt from 40 yards out to win the fifth hole and push the Internationals to a 2-0 lead in the second match.

The Australian gave off a resounding fist pump to the excitement of the crowd.

Cantlay's shot to win fifth hole skips over coin

Patrick Cantlay took a putt from 31 feet out to win the fifth hole, but it skipped over Hideki Matsuyama's coin marker and slowed short of the hole.

Xander Schauffele putt in the par from just over a foot out to keep the tie.

World no. 1 Scheffler tees off in final match

The final match of the day sees the top-ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, paired with Russell Henley for the United States against Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An for the Internationals.

Canadians jump out to lead

Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners are the all-Canadian pairing for the Internationals on Mike Weir's team, and they got their day off to a strong start with a birdie on the first hole to lead Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau 1-0.

Their strong start continued on the second hole, as they're out to a 2-0 lead.

Theegala's putt to give Americans first lead stops on edge

Sahith Theegala had a putt for birdie to give the Americans a 1-0 lead over the Internationals in their match, but his putt stopped on the rim of the hole and had to settle for par.

Meanwhile, Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im increase their lead to 3-0 in their opening match.

Canadian pairing tees off

Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners are paired up for the Internationals against Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau for the Americans in the fourth match of the day.

Strong start for Internationals

The Internationals need a big day to stay competitive through the weekend after exiting Thursday trailing 5-0. Two of the three pairings in foursomes have a lead in the opening hour of Day 2, as Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit a 12-foot putt for birdie to win the first hole in the third match.

Matsuyama and Im hold a 2-0 lead after three holes in their opening match.

Third match tees off

Max Homa and Brian Harman are representing the United States in the third pairing against Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Jason Day.

Internationals grab first 2-0 lead of tournament

Thursday was a day to forget for the internationals in four-ball, but Matsuyama and Im have pushed to a 2-0 lead over Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the opening foursomes match.

Matsuyama cleaned up a strong approach from Im with a six-foot putt to earn a birdie on the second hole.

Second match begins

Canadian Taylor Pendrith and teammate Adam Scott are paired against Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa as the second match tees off.

First match underway

Im took the first tee shot for the internationals, with Schauffele leading the way for the United States. Im and Matsuyama will alternate shots in the foursomes team for the Internationals, while Schauffele and Cantlay are alternating for the United States.

The Internationals grabbed an early lead in the first match, as Matsuyama sunk the fourth shot to take par while Cantlay's eight-foot putt just missed for bogey.

Thursday's Pairings (Foursomes)

Match 6 - Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (Internationals) vs. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (United States) (1:05 p.m. ET)

Match 7 - Taylor Pendrith/Adam Scott (Internationals) vs. Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala (United States) (1:19 p.m. ET)

Match 8 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Jason Day (Internationals) vs. Max Homa/Brian Harman (United States) (1:33 p.m. ET)

Match 9 - Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (Internationals) vs. Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau (United States) (1:47 p.m. ET)

Match 10 - Si Woo Kim/Byeong Hun An (Internationals) vs. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (United States) (12:47 p.m. ET)

Sitting Day 2: International - Tom Kim/Min Woo Lee, USA - Sam Burns/Keegan Bradley