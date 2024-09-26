Presidents Cup Live Blog: Three Matches Underway
After a rainy start to festivities at Royal Montreal Golf Club, Round 1 of the 2024 Presidents Cup begins with five four-ball matches.
Track the race to 15 1/2 points with TSN's Presidents Cup scoreboard.
World No.1 Scheffler Tees Off
Scottie Scheffler and playing partner Russell Henley go 1-up after the opening hole after Henley cards a birdie. Sungjae Im and Tom Kim trail by one as they head to the second tee.
First Match Goes All-Square
Xander Schauffele sticks it to within three feet from 62 yards out, and drains a short birdie putt to go all-square after two holes.
Second Match Tees Off
Collin Morikawa is true from 18-feet, and cards a birdie on the 421-yard par-4 first. Morikawa and Sahith Theegala go 1-up on Adam Scott and Min-Woo Lee.
First Match Tees Off
Jason Day sinks a 24-foot putt on the first hole of the day, as the Internationals go 1-up early.
Tony Finau just narrowly misses a 28-footer to tie, while Xander Schauffele leaves a putt from 13 feet high.
Thursday's Pairings (Four-ball)
Match 1 - Jason Day/Byeong-Hun An vs. Xander Schauffele/Tony Finau (11:35 a.m. ET)
Match 2 - Min Woo Lee/Adam Scott vs. Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala (11:53 a.m. ET)
Match 3 - Sungjae Im/Tom Kim vs. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (12:11 p.m. ET)
Match 4 - Taylor Pendrith/Christiaan Bezuidenhout vs. Wyndham Clark/Keegan Bradley (12:29 p.m. ET)
Match 5 - Corey Conners/Hideki Matsuyama vs. Sam Burns/Patrick Cantlay (12:47 p.m. ET)
Sitting Day 1: International - Mackenzie Hughes/Si Woo Kim, USA - Brian Harman/Max Homa