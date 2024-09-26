Presidents Cup Live Blog: Three Matches Underway

After a rainy start to festivities at Royal Montreal Golf Club, Round 1 of the 2024 Presidents Cup begins with five four-ball matches. Follow along with all of the action with TSN's Live Blog or watch coverage LIVE NOW on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Track the race to 15 1/2 points with TSN's Presidents Cup scoreboard.

World No.1 Scheffler Tees Off

Scottie Scheffler and playing partner Russell Henley go 1-up after the opening hole after Henley cards a birdie. Sungjae Im and Tom Kim trail by one as they head to the second tee.

First Match Goes All-Square

Xander Schauffele sticks it to within three feet from 62 yards out, and drains a short birdie putt to go all-square after two holes.

Second Match Tees Off

Collin Morikawa is true from 18-feet, and cards a birdie on the 421-yard par-4 first. Morikawa and Sahith Theegala go 1-up on Adam Scott and Min-Woo Lee.

First Match Tees Off

Jason Day sinks a 24-foot putt on the first hole of the day, as the Internationals go 1-up early.

Tony Finau just narrowly misses a 28-footer to tie, while Xander Schauffele leaves a putt from 13 feet high.

Thursday's Pairings (Four-ball)

Match 1 - Jason Day/Byeong-Hun An vs. Xander Schauffele/Tony Finau (11:35 a.m. ET)

Match 2 - Min Woo Lee/Adam Scott vs. Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala (11:53 a.m. ET)

Match 3 - Sungjae Im/Tom Kim vs. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (12:11 p.m. ET)

Match 4 - Taylor Pendrith/Christiaan Bezuidenhout vs. Wyndham Clark/Keegan Bradley (12:29 p.m. ET)

Match 5 - Corey Conners/Hideki Matsuyama vs. Sam Burns/Patrick Cantlay (12:47 p.m. ET)

Sitting Day 1: International - Mackenzie Hughes/Si Woo Kim, USA - Brian Harman/Max Homa