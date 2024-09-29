Presidents Cup Live Blog: U.S. earn first point in Sunday singles

After a dominant showing on Saturday, the U.S. holds an 11-7 lead over the Internationals as singles matches get underway on Day 4 at the Presidents Cup from Royal Montreal. Follow the action with TSN's Live Blog.

Track the race to 15 1/2 points with TSN's Presidents Cup scoreboard.

Kim Ties Burns

After being 2-down since the fifth hole, Tom Kim has fought back for the tie against Sam Burns with a birdie on the par-4 15th.

Schauffele Earns First Singles Point

Xander Schauffele has dispatched Jason Day 4&3 in the first singles matches on Sunday, and the U.S. now needs just 3 1/2 points to secure a victory in the 2024 Presidents Cup.

An Goes 2-Up in Two Holes

Byeong Hun An has gone 2-up on Sahith Theegala after back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes.

Kim, Matsuyama Respond

After losing the the lead in each of their matches, Si Woo Kim and Hideki Matsuyama rebound quickly and both go 1-up on Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler.

Conners Takes Lead

Corey Conners has rallied from 2-down to go 1-up on Tony Finau, who has made three consecutive bogeys going back to the fifth hole.

Bradley Squares Match

The U.S.' 2025 Ryder Cup captain cards a birdie on the par-4 eighth, tying his match against Si Woo Kim just before making the turn.

Day Chips In

From the bunker, Jason Day chips in for eagle on the par-5 12th to win the hole, but the Australian is still 4-down against Xander Schauffele.

Homa Hole Out

After Mackenzie Hughes was given a conceded birdie on the first, Max Homa holes out from 102 yards out for eagle, as he go 1-up on the Canadian.

Pendrith Back To 1-Down

Taylor Pendrith is now just 1-down on Patrick Cantlay after carding a birdie on the par-4 eighth.

Internationals Gaining Momentum

Min Woo Lee and Si Woo Kim are now joined by Adam Scott and Christiaan Bezuidenhout in leading their matches for the Internationals.

All Three Canadians On Course

Mackenzie Hughes has teed off to begin the last match of the day against Max Homa.

Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners are both 2-down in their respective matches against Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau.

Si Woo Goes 1-Up

Si Woo Kim's special week continues Sunday, with the Korean international going 1-up on Keegan Bradley with a birdie on the sixth hole.

Scheffler Sqaures Match

Just one hole after relinquishing his lead, Scottie Scheffler pars the ninth hole and gets back to level against Hideky Matsuyama.

Matsuyama Goes Up on World No. 1

Shortly after Min Woo Lee put the Internationals on the board, Hideki Matsuyama has rattled off three consecutive birdies, and is now 1-up on Scottie Scheffler after eight holes.

Min Woo Takes First International Lead

Min Woo Lee had been benched by International captain Mike Weir after Thursday, but the Australian golfer hasn't missed a beat as he is currently 1-up on Wyndham Clark after two holes of play.

Matsuyama Fights Back

Hideki Matsuyama birdies the par-3 seventh to square his match against Scottie Scheffler. The U.S. still lead in six of the nine matches.

Finau Takes Lead Over Conners

Tony Finau birdies the second hole to go 1-up on Canadian Corey Conners.

Schauffele Now 4-Up

Xander Schauffele has quickly gone 4-up on Jason Day through eight holes, as the U.S. continue to dominate Sunday singles.

Canadian Conners Tees Off

Corey Conners and Tony Finau trade pars on the first, as there are now seven singles matches underway on Day 4 at the Presidents Cup.

Schauffele, Burns Extend Lead

Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns have both gone 2-up over Jason Day and Tom Kim, respectively, as the United States are in the driver's seat to begin play on Day 4.

U.S. Rolling To Start

The United States are ahead in four of the first six matches to begin Sunday singles play.

Henley Takes Lead

Russell Henley sinks a 12-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 second to go 1-up on Sungjae Im early.

Pendrith First Canadian On Course

Canadian Taylor Pendrith matches Patrick Cantlay with a birdie on the first to begin his day.

Fourth Match Tees Off

Russell Henley and Sungae Im exchange pars on the first to begin their singles match on Sunday.

Kim Squares Match

Tom Kim squares his match against Sam Burns after saving par on the par-4 third.

Day Goes 1-Up Early

Jason Day has birdied his first two holes of the day, and the Australian is now 1-up on Xander Schauffele after two holes of play.

Green Jacket Winners Tee Off

Winners of three out of the last four Masters tournaments duke it out on Sunday as Scottie Scheffler dunks his chip from the bunker to go 1-up early on Hideki Matsuyama.

Second Match Tees Off

Sam Burns immediately goes 1-up on Tom Kim with a birdie, and the United States are on the board for the first time on Sunday.

First Match Tees Off

Two major champions kick off the action on Day 4, as Xander Schauffle and Jason Day trade birdies on the par-4 first.

Singles Matchups for Day 4

Xander Schauffele vs. Jason Day - 12:02 p.m. ET

Sam Burns vs. Tom Kim - 12:14 p.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler vs. Hideki Matsuyama - 12:26 p.m.ET

Russell Henley vs. Sungjae Im - 12:38 p.m. ET

Patrick Cantlay vs. Taylor Pendrith - 12:50 p.m. ET

Keegan Bradley vs. Si Woo Kim - 1:02 p.m. ET

Tony Finau vs. Corey Conners - 1:19 p.m. ET

Wyndham Clark vs. Min Woo Lee - 1:31 p.m. ET

Sahith Theegala vs. Byeong Hun An - 1:43 p.m. ET

Collin Morikawa vs. Adam Scott - 1:55 p.m. ET

Brian Harman vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhoit - 2:07 p.m. ET

Max Homa vs. Mackenzie Hughes - 2:19 p.m. ET