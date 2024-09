Presidents Cup Live Blog: U.S. takes three points in foursome action on Day 3

The United States opened with a sweep of four-ball play on Thursday, but the International side answered with a sweep in foursomes on Friday. It's anybody's game now with both games in play on Day 3 at the Presidents Cup.

Clutch Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay's clutch putt on 18 gives the Americans the full point from his match with Xander Schauffele against Tom Kim and Si Wo Kim, as the U.S. take three out of four points from the afternoon session on Day 3 at the Presidnets Cup.

Scheffler secures another point

Scottie Scheffler sinks his putt, and the Americans go up 10-7 on the Internationals with a 3&2 victory over Hideki Matsuyama and Sungaje Im.

Morikawa, Burns defeat Hughes, Conners

Collin Morikawa drains a putt just inside four feet for par, earning another full point for the Americans after defeating Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners.

More red on the scoreboard

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Scahuffele have gone 1-up on Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim after the 15th hole.

Scheffler, Henley go 1-up

Scottie Scheffler dials in his approach on 14, and sticks it within two feet for a conceded birdie, as the World No. 1 and Russell Henley go 1-up on Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im with four holes to play.

Late drama brewing

Mackenzie Hughes sinks a birdie putt on 16, and all three foursome matches are square in the late stages of Day 3 at the Presidents Cup.

The Canadian duo of Hughes and Corey Conners have two holes to try and earn a full point against Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns.

Internationals on the board in foursomes

Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith have earned a full point in their foursomes match against Brian Harmon and Max Homa.

The Internationals now trail 8-7 with three matches still ongoing.

Hughes holes out

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes holes out from a greenside bunker for eagle on the par-5 12th.

Hughes and playing partner Corey Conners are all square with Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns on the back-nine.

Si Woo squares away Cantlay, Schauffele

Si Woo Kim buries a 15-footer for birdie on the tenth, putting himself and Tom Kim level with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay for the first time since their opening hole.

Kim gives Americans a little taunt after putt

Tom Kim drained a putt from short then taunted Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay - who had their backs turned - by measuring the distance on the putt.

Kim and Si Woo Kim trail Schauffele and Cantlay by two holes in their matchup.

Leaders emerging in three matches

The Americans have hit four birdies in a row in the second match, as Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns lead the Canadian pairing of Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes by two holes through eight.

Americans Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele lead Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim by two holes in their match.

Meanwhile, the Internationals hold a three-hole lead in the battle between Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Morikawa puts Americans back ahead, taunts crowd

Collin Morikawa hit the birdie putt to give the Americans the lead over the Canadian pairing of Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, then gave the crowd an 'I can't hear you' sign to a chorus of boos.

With an 8-6 lead overall, the Americans now lead two matches by one hole, while the Internationals lead the other two matches by one hole and two holes as all four are sitting close in the front nine.

Internationals in control

The International side swept in foursomes on Friday, and they're making a push again on Saturday.

Taylor Pendrith landed a beautiful approach two feet from the hole from over 100 yards out, and Adam Scott sank the birdie to even the mark through eight holes. Pendrith followed on the ninth with a long birdie putt to make it a lead in three of four matchups for the Internationals.

Russell Henley hit a putt from 33 feet for the Americans to put the pressure on the Internationals in match four, but Hideki Matsuyama converted to hold the one-hold lead.

Even split early in foursomes

Two International teams hold a lead, while two American teams hold a lead in the front nine as foursomes competition unfolds.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im took a lead over Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley on the first hole in their matchup.

Americans lead two matchups in foursomes

Max Homa and Brian Harman are nursing a one-hole lead through seven holes against Taylor Pendrith and Adam Scott.

Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are off to a good start with a one-hole lead over Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim after two holes.

Sungjae Im's putt to take an early lead for the Internationals in the fourth matchup stopped a few inches short of the hole.

Canadian pairing takes early lead

To the delight of the home crowd, Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners have taken an early lead over Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa.

Hughes hit his putt from 15 feet out for birdie, and Burns could not answer from 13 feet.

Conners and Hughes have three birdies through three holes, and a two-hole lead to boot.

Back-and-forth battle brewing

Brian Harman and Max Homa conceded an early lead to Taylor pendrith and Adam Scott in the third hole, but have taken holes four and five to give the Americans a one-hole lead.

Canadians in action for afternoon session

Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes are teeing off for the Internationals against Collin Maorikawa and Sam Burns for the United States in foursomes action.

Foursomes tees off

Max Homa and Brian Harman are alternating against Taylor Pendrith and Adam Scott in the first match of afternoon foursomes action on Day 3.

Cantlay, Burns complete 2&1 victory to clinch 8-6 lead for Americans

Hideki Matsuyama could not hit the putt to keep the Internationals' hopes alive, and Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns locked up the 2&1 victory on the 17th hole.

The American side took three of four matches in the four-ball morning session to take an 8-6 tournament lead.

Matsuyama, Im are on the brink

The Internationals have lost two of three completed matches in four-ball on Saturday, and Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im are two holes down with two holes remaining.

They'll need to rally on the 17th or the American side will clinch three of four matches in the first session on Saturday.

Americans take another match as Canadians fall short

Xander Schauffele hit the putt from eight feet out to clinch the 3&2 victory for the American side over the Canadian pairing of Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes.

The second match win for the Americans on Saturday gives them the tournament lead, 7-6.

Pumped up Kim comes through again for Internationals

Tom Kim has been the star of the show on Saturday, but it was Si Woo Kim who drained a birdie on 15 to clinch the 4&3 victory for the International side.

His 17-foot putt went in to clinch the match, and he celebrated by removing cap and signaling to the crowd before unleashing a fist pump and chest bump with Tom Kim.

The Internationals are now tied 6-6 with the United States on Day 3.

World no. 1 comes clutch

Scottie Scheffler hit his first two birdies of the day on 16 and 17, and they pushed the American side to a 2&1 victory over Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith.

The Americans now lead 6-5 midway through Day 3.

Americans knocking on door of three victories in four-ball

Scottie Scheffler hit his first birdie of the day on 15 to give his American side a one-hole lead with two holes remaining.

Elsewhere, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele hold a three-hole lead with three holes left, while Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns lead Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im by two holes with five holes left to play.

The Internationals are being bolstered by the strong play of Tom Kim, as he and Si Woo Kim lead Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark by three holes with four holes left in their matchup.

Finau, Schauffele approaching match victory

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele have a pair of birdies each to contribute to the American team's three-hole lead over Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners.

The Canadian pair have four holes left to try to rally for the International side.

Matsuyama falters, Americans hold lead in two matches

Hideki Matsuyama had a chance to give the Internationals the lead in their matchup, but a poorly-timed three putt allowed the Americans to take the hole and the one-hole lead through 11.

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele still lead the Canadian pairing of Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes by two holes in their battle.

Scott hits clutch putt to draw Internationals back to even

Put in a bit of a hole, Adam Scott's 27-foot putt for birdie rolled all the way down the hill and in. Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler each had a chance to answer from fewer than 15 feet, but both missed their putt shot just left and the Internationals draw even through 14 holes in the matchup.

Drama brewing on Day 3

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim have been in control in their matchup, but the other three matches are on the back nine and completely up for grabs.

Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa lead Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith by one hole, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele lead Canadians Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes by two holes and Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns are tied with Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im as the clock ticks down on the four-ball round.

World no. 1 takes the lead

World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa have been tied since the second hole of their matchup, but the Americans have retaken the lead after Morikawa sank a birdie putt on 12.

Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith were dominant on Friday, but have six holes remaining to take back the advantage.

Internationals hanging around

The Americans hold a one-hole lead in a pair of matchups, but Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim have taken a strong three-hole lead in their clash with Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark.

Americans make a push

Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns took their first lead of the day in the fourth matchup, and moments later, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele increased their lead to two holes in the second matchup.

The Americans lead two matchups, while the Internationals still have a lead in the third.

Internationals re-take two-hole lead; Scheffler makes error

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim have restored their two-hole lead when Tom Kim's putt glides around the rim of the hole before dropping in.

Elsewhere, world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler whiffed his putt from seven feet with a chance to give the Americans a lead in the opening matchup. Scheffler and Collin Morikawa are tied with Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith through nine holes.

All even as Cantlay wins hole

The Americans and Internationals are tied up between the four matches, after Patrick Cantlay's birdie putt evened up the score in match four.

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele lead their matchup by a hole for the Americans, while Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim still control a one-hole lead in their matchup for the International side.

Americans take lead in match two

Tony Finau cashed in a birdie on the sixth hole for the American side, and Canadian Corey Conners was unable to answer, as his shot to tie came up less than a foot short of the hole.

Finau and Xander Schauffele lead the all-Canadian duo of Conners and Mackenzie Hughes by one hole through six.

Steady competition in early going of four-ball

The Internationals held a multi-hole lead in four of five matchups in the front nine on Friday, but both sides have been sharp early on in four-ball on Saturday.

All four matches are separated by one hole or tied as four-ball continues before foursomes returns in the afternoon.

Clark's birdie cuts into Internationals' lead

Wyndham Clark drained a birdie putt from 29 feet to earn the United States' first hole in the third matchup against Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim.

United States trails by one after four holes.

Internationals take second lead

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im lead the final match of four-ball after Matsuyama drained a birdie on the second hole from eight feet out.

Kim pairing pushes lead in match three

Si Woo Kim came up with the birdie on the opening hole, and Tom Kim found a birdie of his own on the second hole as the Internationals are off to an early two-hole lead.

Tom was out of the lineup in Day 2.

Internationals bounce back in opening match

Scottie Scheffler was involved in a back-and-forth affair on Day 2, and his match has begun in similar fashion on Day 3.

After teammate Collin Morikawa staked the Americans to an early lead with a birdie on the second hole, Australia's Adam Scott answered for the Internationals with a birdie on hole three to even the score.

Final match of four-ball on Saturday begins

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im are introduced to loud support from the crowd for the Internationals against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

Burns rested on Day 2 for the United States.

Third match underway

Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark tee off for the United States in the third match of four-ball, while Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim answer for the Internationals.

Si Woo earned an early lead for the Internationals, hitting a birdie on the par-4 first hole.

Morikawa takes early lead for United States

Collin Morikawa struck first for the American side in the opening match, as his birdie on the second hole was the best in the group.

Canadians in action for second match

Canadians Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes were brilliant in their pairing on Friday, and they kick off the second match for the Internationals against Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele.

World No. 1 gets early start

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has teed off with Collin Morikawa for the American side in the first match in four-ball on Saturday.

Adam Scott and Canada's Taylor Pendrith are on the other side.

Saturday's Pairings Four-ball

Match 11 - Taylor Pendrith/Adam Scott (Internationals) vs. Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa (United States) (8:57 a.m. ET)

Match 12 - Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (Internationals) vs. Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele (United States) (9:05 a.m. ET)

Match 13 - Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (Internationals) vs. Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark (United States) (9:12 a.m. ET)

Match 14 - Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (Internationals) vs. Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns (United States) (9:30 a.m. ET)

Saturday's Pairing foursomes

Match 15 - Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjai Im (Internationals) vs. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (United States) (2:20 p.m. ET)

Match 16 - Taylor Pendrith/Adam Scott (Internationals) vs. Max Homa/Brian Harman (United States) (2:58 p.m. ET)

Match 17 - Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (Internationals) vs. Collin Morikawa/Sam Burns (United States) (3:12 p.m. ET)

Match 18 - Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (Internationals) vs. Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (United States) (3:26 p.m. ET)