Presidents Cup media availabilities

Players and captains are meeting with the media Tuesday ahead of tee off for the Presidents Cup on Thursday.

Mike Weir, a native of Sarnia, Ont., will captain the International Team as they look to snap the United States' 11 tournament unbeaten streak at the Presidents Cup.

The field will include the likes of fellow Canadians Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners, and Mackenzie Hughes as they go up against heavy hitters like Scottie Scheffler, Colin Morikawa, and Sahith Theegala on the United States' Team, captained by Jim Furyk.

