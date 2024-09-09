MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accepted an invitation to serve as honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup when the competition returns to Canada later this month.

The Royal Montreal Golf Club hosts the best-on-best men's international golf tournament Sept. 24-29. The biannual match-play competition sees 12 golfers from the United States face 12 from the rest of the world, excluding Europe.

This year's edition will see three Canadians compete for the International Team for the first time: Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes.

"Sending my best wishes to all the golfers – and especially our Canadian stars – participating in the Presidents Cup, this year in Montreal," said Trudeau in a statement. "With the Olympics, the Paralympics, and so many other tournaments, this summer has shown us all the power of sport to inspire and unite.

"I encourage Canadians to keep that cheer going with the Presidents Cup – let’s watch, celebrate, and enjoy a historic and incredible tournament."

Trudeau is the second Canadian Prime Minister to be named honorary chairman since Stephen Harper in 2007, when Royal Montreal last hosted.

"With the return of the Presidents Cup to Canada, we are honoured to have the support of Prime Minister Trudeau as our honorary chairman for the 2024 event," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. "The Presidents Cup has customarily honoured world leaders throughout its 30-year history, and Prime Minister Trudeau’s addition will greatly enhance our efforts to promote the global nature of golf through spirited team matches."

Previous honorary chairs include U.S. Presidents Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

Australian Prime Ministers John Howard, Julia Gillard, and Scott Morrison have also held the title, as have South Korean President Park Geun-hye and South African President Thabo Mbeki.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.