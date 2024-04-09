Rahm, Tiger headline Thursday's Masters featured groups on TSN, TSN+

Reigning Masters winner Jon Rahm and five-time champion Tiger Woods headline featured group coverage Thursday at Augusta National on TSN.

You can watch coverage throughout the day across on the TSN Network and on TSN+, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT.

Rahm kicks off featured group coverage at 10:30am ET/7:30am PT as he tees off with Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap.

The second featured group of the morning will be Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland and Cameron Smith, who will tee off at 10:54am ET/7:54am PT.

Woods will tee off in a group with Jason Day and Max Homa at 1:24 pm ET/10:24am PT. Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood make up the second featured group of the afternoon, teeing off at 2pm ET/11am PT.

First round featured groups:



10:30 a.m. Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap



10:54 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith



1:24 p.m. Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa



2:00 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2024

Thursday's coverage on TSN starts at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT with Masters on the Range on TSN5. Full Masters content is available with a subscription to TSN+ starting at 8:45 a.m. ET / 5:45 a.m. PT, and that features hole-by-hole coverage, featured group coverage and Amen Corner coverage as the day progresses.

TSN At The Masters opens at 10am ET / 7am PT on TSN4, with featured groups coverage beginning at TSN3 at the same time.