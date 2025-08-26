For the first time in 62 years, a team captain will play at the Ryder Cup.

The Telegraph's James Corrigan reports that United States captain Keegan Bradley will use one of his six captain's picks on himself.

Bradley, 39, will become the first captain to play at a Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

A native of Woodstock, VT, Bradley had repeatedly indicated that he would only play should he earn an automatic berth. Bradley is currently the 13th-ranked golfer in the world and is coming off of a seventh-place finish at the Tour Championship this past weekend. The winner of the Travelers Championship in June, Bradley has seven top-10 finishes in 2025.

Bradley, whose exclusion from the 2023 Ryder Cup team by captain Zach Johnson was famously detailed in Netflix's Full Swing series, has previously played for the US in 2012 and 2014.

Bradley is set to announce his full Ryder Cup team on Wednesday at PGA Headquarters in Frisco, TX. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English and the LIV Tour's Bryson DeChambeau have automatically qualified for the team.

The 2025 Ryder Cup is set for Sept. 26 to 28 at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, NY