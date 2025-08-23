Riley Lewis holds the 18-hole lead of the Manitoba Open after carding an 8-under 63 at Breezy Bend Country Club on Saturday. Jake Staiano and Joel Thelen share solo-second after opening rounds at 7-under 64,

Lewis opened his round with four consecutive birdies, and did not make a bogey enroute to claiming sole possession of the first-round lead. Prior to the Manitoba Open, Lewis has made 10 starts on PGA TOUR Americas in 2025 with two top-10 finishes, his latest coming at the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates, where he finished T8.

In addition to his 11 starts on PGA TOUR Americas, Lewis also qualified for the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. The 125th U.S. Open was the first USGA Championship that Lewis competed in.

The Manitoba Open was officially reduced to a 36-hole event on Friday due to unplayable course conditions caused by inclement weather on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The first round officially began at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Final round tee times are expected to run from 7:30 a.m. until 2:40 p.m. Central time off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees. Lewis is scheduled to tee off on hole No. 10 at 8:00 a.m. local time.