Rory McIlroy vaulted himself into contention Saturday at The Open Championship, shooting a 5-under 66 to put him in a tie for fourth on the leaderboard heading into Sunday.

Followed all day long by large crowds eager to see their hometown favourite, McIlroy made an eagle, four birdies and just one bogey en route to his best round of the week so far. McIlroy grew up just over an hour's drive away from Royal Portrush in Holywood, Northern Ireland.

He sat six shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler at the conclusion of play Saturday. Haotong Li sat second at 10-under, with Matt Fitzpatrick one shot ahead of McIlroy in solo third.

McIlroy's day included an adventurous moment on the 11th hole when he drove his tee ball into the right rough. When he made contract with his second shot, McIlroy also hit an embedded ball that lay directly underneath his drive. His ball flew toward the green and landed just short while the other ball flew up waist-high and landed between McIlroy's legs. The five-time major winner was unable to get up-and-down from a greenside low area, carding his only bogey of the day.

The last time The Open came to Royal Portrush in 2019, it was a different story for the 36-year-old, who ended up missing the cut after an opening-round 79.

"I didn't have this opportunity six years ago," McIlroy said on Friday. "So to play an extra two days in this atmosphere in front of these crowds, I'm very excited for that."

Now, he'll get the chance to be in the second-last pairing as he looks to add to a triumphant year after winning the Masters in April to complete the career grand slam. McIlroy last won an Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

