WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Scott O’Neil was formally introduced Wednesday as the new CEO of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which enters its fourth season next month while its financial backer is negotiating an investment deal with the rival PGA Tour.

O’Neil, who takes over for Greg Norman, was CEO of Merlin Entertainments who was in charge of business operations of more than 140 of the company’s attractions. He previously was CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, whose holdings include the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

“Scott has the passion, the tenacity and the vision to continue leveraging LIV Golf’s position as a preeminent, global sports and entertainment company and to lead our amazing teams and players for years to come,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and chairman of LIV Golf.

LIV did not disclose what role Norman would have going forward.

O’Neil said the opportunity to lead a sports league “is a dream come true.”

“What LIV Golf has achieved in just three years is remarkable,” O’Neil said. “The game has been infused with a long overdue bolt of energy and innovation with the team model, players have increased freedom and rights, fans are getting the access they have always wanted, and the game has been brought to new markets that have been desperate for elite golf for decades.”

LIV Golf begins its fourth season on Feb. 6 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first U.S. event is April 4-6 at Trump Doral, a week before the Masters.

PGA Tour Enterprises and PIF remain in discussions about the Saudi sovereign wealth fund becoming a minority investor, although it remains unclear how that would affect the two leagues or any path toward reuniting golf’s best players.

