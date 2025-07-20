Scottie Scheffler left virtually no doubt all day, winning The Open Championship by four shots to secure his second major title of the year.

The win was Scheffler’s fourth career major, first Open Championship and leaves him just a U.S. Open shy of the career grand slam.

Scheffler made five birdies and rolled in several long par-saves that gave the field little chance of getting anywhere close to the lead. The only blip in the 29-year-old’s round came on the par 4 eighth when he hit the lip of a fairway bunker with his second shot and went on to card his only double bogey of the week. He finished the tournament 17-under par with Harris English second at 13-under.

Hometown favourite Rory McIlroy, who grew up just over an hour away in Holywood, Northern Ireland, shot up the leaderboard with a 5-under 66 Saturday but was unable to mount much of a charge Sunday, posting a 2-under 69 to place him in a tie for seventh on the week.

Canadian Corey Conners turned in his second consecutive round of 5-under Sunday, getting him to 9-under for the tournament in a tie for 10th. The Listowel, Ont., native continued his strong play in majors this season, following up on a T8 at The Masters in April and a T19 at the PGA Championship in May.

The other Canadians in the field, Nick Taylor (Abbotsford, B.C.), Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.) and Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.), all missed the cut.