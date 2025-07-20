PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has taken golf to a level not seen since Tiger Woods. The latest evidence was his four-shot win at the British Open at Royal Portrush on Sunday to earn a fourth major title.

Here’s what Scheffler’s rivals are saying about him:

___

“He’s doing some Tiger-like stuff” — Xander Schauffele

___

“If Scottie’s feet stayed stable and his swing looked like Adam Scott’s, we’d be talking about him in the same words as Tiger Woods. I just think because it doesn’t look so perfect, we don’t talk about him like that. I think he’s just incredible to watch” — Shane Lowry

___

“In a historical context, you could argue that there’s only maybe two or three players in the history of the game that have been on a run, the one that Scottie’s been on here for the last 24 to 36 months. Incredibly impressive” — Rory McIlroy

___

“He doesn’t care to be a superstar. He’s not transcending the game like Tiger did. He’s not bringing it to a non-golf audience necessarily. He doesn’t want to go do the stuff that a lot of us go do, corporately, anything like that. He just wants to get away from the game and separate the two because I know that ... he felt it was too much, that he was taking it with him. I think it’s more so the difference in personality from any other superstar that you’ve seen in the modern era and maybe in any sport. I don’t think anybody is like him” — Jordan Spieth

___

“There’s no stat that he’s bad in. It’s like, how do you beat this guy?” — Harris English

___

“If he keeps going the way he is, we’re all going to look back and talk about him in the same breath as some of the all-time greats, and he’s played in our generation” — Tommy Fleetwood

___

“For him, I think it’s more important to take care of his family, which he’s done a great job and tremendous job of balancing the two, being the best golfer in the world and being a family man” — Bryson DeChambeau