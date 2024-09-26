L'ÎLE-BIZARD–SAINTE-GENEVIÈVE, Que. — The United States has jumped out to a 5-0 over the International team at the Presidents Cup.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and partner Russell Henley earned a 3&2 victory over the South Korean pairing of Sungjae Im and Tom Kim in 16 holes in a match that featured lots of gamesmanship.

After Kim loudly celebrated a birdie putt, Scheffler made a point of pumping his fist and yelling in a similar way, glaring at the South Korean. On the next hole, Kim and Im walked off the green and went to the next tee before the Americans had finished their putts.

Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., and South African partner Christiaan Bezuidenhout were the closest International team to earning a tie but ultimately lost to Americans Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley 3&2.

The Presidents Cup is a biennial best-on-best tournament that sees 12 American golfers face 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. Three Canadians are playing in it for the first time ever.

Conditions were soft and wet to start the day at Royal Montreal Golf Club but the course quickly dried as the sun came out during the noontime tees.

There were five four-ball matches in the first round. Each match is worth one point and the first team to get up to 15 1/2 points in total wins the tournament.

World No. 2 Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau gave the U.S. an early lead with an 1 Up victory over Australia's Jason Day and Byeong Hun An in the opening match.

Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala added to the American lead with a 1 Up win over the all-Australian pairing of Adam Scott and Min-Woo Lee.

Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns finished off Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama in 17 holes for a 2&1 win.

