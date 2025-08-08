Second-Round Notes: BioSteel Championship

Windsor, Ontario – Michael Brennan carded a 5-under 65 to take the 36-hole lead at the BioSteel Championship, a day after a career low 9-under 61 in the first round at Ambassador Golf Club.

After holding the 18-hole lead for the first time in his career, Brennan responded by making six birdies to one bogey on Friday to maintain the solo lead.

In 10 starts on PGA TOUR Americas this season, Brennan a Fortinet Ambassador, has not missed a cut and entered the week at No. 5 in the Fortinet Cup points list. With a win, Brennan would move to No. 1 in the points list.

In his last 14 starts, Brennan has made 13 cuts with 10 top-10 finishes. The second-year professional has not missed a cut since the 2024 CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center, and has only finished outside of the top-15 twice this season.

After an opening round 6-under 64, Dillon Stewart is in solo-second after a 7-under 63. Stewart has finished in the top-10 in three of four starts this season, which includes a win at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins.

All players finished second-round play on Friday, and 66 players made the cut at 6-under or better. Third round tee times are expected to run from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. est in twosomes off the No. 1 tee.