Solheim Cup pairings for opening session
Charley Hull - The Canadian Press
At Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
Gainesville, Va.
Yardage: 6,706. Par: 72
Friday
All times EDT
Foursomes
7:05 a.m. — Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit, Europe, vs. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, United States.
7:17 a.m. — Albane Valenzuela and Celine Boutier, Europe, vs. Rose Zhang and Lauren Coughlin, United States.
7:29 a.m. — Maja Stark and Emily Pedersen, Europe, vs. Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, United States.
7:41 a.m. — Linn Grant and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, vs. Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel, United States.
___
