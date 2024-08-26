LONDON (AP) — Georgia Hall will play in her fifth straight Solheim Cup after the English golfer was among four captain’s picks announced Monday for the competition against the United States next month.

Hall, three-time major champion Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen all return from the European team that retained the trophy after a 14-14 tie in Spain last year.

Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland was the only debutant picked by captain Suzann Pettersen on Monday.

Eight players had already qualified automatically to represent Europe: Swedish trio Maja Stark, Linn Grant and Madelene Sagstrom, Charley Hull of England, Ireland’s Leona Maguire, France’s Celine Boutier, Carlota Ciganda of Spain and Esther Henseleit of Germany.

The 2024 Solheim Cup will be played Sept. 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

The U.S. has not won since 2017, though still leads the series 10-8.

U.S. captain Stacy Lewis is set to announce her three picks Tuesday.

Already qualified are Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Lauren Coughlin, Ally Ewing, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Andrea Lee, Rose Zhang and Alison Lee.

