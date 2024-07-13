AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steve Stricker chipped in twice for birdie on the last five holes and shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday at Firestone to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Kaulig Companies Championship.

Winless this season, Stricker is trying to win the senior major championship for the third time in four years. He chipped in on the par-4 14th and 18th holes, the last getting him to 9-under 201 on the difficult South course.

“I didn’t play very well today, I scored well,” said Stricker, the 57-year-old Wisconsin player who won at Firestone in 2021 and 2023.

Hall of Famer Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson were tied for second. Els, a two-time winner this season, holed out from 132 yards from the rough for eagle on the par-4 17th in a 64. Karlsson shot 66.

Stricker has seven major titles and 17 overall victories on the 50-and-over tour. He had three bogeys in the round.

“It’s a tough golf course,” Stricker said. “You get out of position, you have to rely on your short game a lot and I got out of position quite a a few times I should say. You’ve just got to keep grinding it out.

“It’s one of those courses that just keeps coming after you, too. If you’re off a little bit, you pay the price."

Els used a wedge for the eagle on 16.

“Can’t see the ball land and I just watched the crowd behind,” Els said. “The one tall guy behind just went really ballistic, so I knew it was in so it was really cool.”

Jerry Kelly, the 2020 and 2022 champion, had a 67 to join fourth-alternate Michael Wright (63) and K.J. Choi (67) at 6 under. Wright had the low round of the day.

“I had a section through the middle of the round where I actually blacked out," Wright said. "I didn’t even put any scores. down on my scorecard, I had forgotten to write the scores.”

Second-round leader Steven Alker had a 74 to drop into a tie for 10th at 3 under.

The event — originally called the Senior Players Championship — is the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions, with the winner getting a spot in The Players Championship in March.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf