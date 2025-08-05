Vanessa Borovilos may only be 19, but she just did something no one has managed in the 124 previous U.S. Women’s Amateur championships.

Borovilos, of Etobicoke, Ont., posted a round of nine-under 63 to establish a new medal play scoring record for the tournament. She made 10 birdies against just a single bogey over the Bandon Dunes Course in Bandon, Ore., in the second day of medal play qualifying. She ended up tied for fourth, one shot back of a three-way tie for the lead. The top 64 players advance to match play starting on Wednesday.

“Being off early in the morning, there was really no wind,” said Borovilos. “We were kind of just cruising out there. Today, I think I took a little bit more time on my shots just to make sure I felt completely comfortable over every shot, but once the putts started falling, it was kind of easy to get into that rhythm and enjoy the views where I could, so it was a good day.”

Borovilos, who plays out of the Weston Golf and Country Club, started her day making six birdies on her opening (back) nine for a 30. It was after she drained a long one on the 18th – her ninth – that she began to think about the record book before quickly returning to her focus.

“I think after I made my putt on 9 or 18, I mean -- I rammed that one in a bit -- and after that hole, I was going to ask my coach like, hey, what's the course record, but I figured I should just keep quiet and keep going.”

On the front side, she had one stumble with a bogey on the par-3 second hole. She followed that up with two birdies consecutively and ended up with four on the front to establish the new scoring record.

Not only was it a tournament record, but also a personal low for Borovilos, who starts her second year at Texas A&M in a few weeks. However she remained focused on the rest of the week and the match-play portion of the event that will determine the winner.

“I think it is my record personally,” she stated, “but it's just another day. We have a couple more matches to go this week, so not thinking too much of it.”

Borovilos wasn’t the only Canadian making a move at the championship, which was first contested in 1895.

Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ont., had a second-round 68 while Aphrodite Deng of Calgary, who won the U.S. Junior championship last month, shot an even-par 72. Both were in position to move on to match play.

Lindsay McGrath of Oakville, Ont., Michelle Xing from Richmond Hill, Ont., and Red Deer, Alta.’s Eileen Park were all at one-over par and just inside the cut line, hoping to make it to match play.