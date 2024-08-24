Canadians Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Adam Hadwin are all looking to advance to next week's season-ending Tour Championship as the FedEx Cup Playoffs rolls on with the BMW Championship from Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado.

The BMW Championship features a 50-player field, which will be cut down to the top-30 in the FedEx Cup standings following the tournament. That field will then compete at the Tour Championship with $25 million on the line for the first-place finisher.

The Canadians are also looking to catch the eye of Mike Weir, who is serving as the Team International captain for the upcoming Presidents Cup, running from Royal Montreal Golf Club at the end of September. The 12-player team will feature six automatic qualifiers via the Official World Golf Ranking standings after the completion of the BMW Championship and six captain picks, announced following the Tour Championship. The Presidents Cup sees golfers from the rest of the world, excluding Europe, taking on a team from the United States.

Here's a look at how Conners, Pendrith, and Hadwin fared on moving day at the BMW Championship.

Current Leader: Keegan Bradley (-12)

Corey Conners (Listowel, Ont.)

Corey Conners seems to be in a good position to advance to the Tour Championship as he needs a solo 28th finish or better to have a chance to move on.

Total Score: 5-under

Round Score: 73 (+1)

Ranking: T9

FedEx Cup Ranking: 33rd (Will have chance to advance to Tour Championship with a solo 28th finish or better)

Official World Golf Ranking: 7th (Top six position following BMW Championship earns automatic spot in Presidents Cup)

Hole 1 (Par 5): 5

Hole 2 (Par 4): 4

Hole 3 (Par 4): 4

Hole 4 (Par 3): 4

Hole 5 (Par 4): 3

Hole 6 (Par 4): 5

Hole 7 (Par 3): 3

Hole 8 (Par 5): 5

Hole 9 (Par 4): 5

Front Nine (Par 36): 38

Hole 10 (Par 4): 4

Hole 11 (Par 3): 3

Hole 12 (Par 4): 4

Hole 13 (Par 4): 5

Hole 14 (Par 5): 5

Hole 15 (Par 4): 3

Hole 16 (Par 3): 3

Hole 17 (Par 5): 4

Hole 18 (Par 4): 4

Total (Par 72): 73

Adam Hadwin (Moose Jaw, Sask.)

Adam Hadwin still has some work to do if he wants to qualify for the Tour Championship as he needs to finish in a two-way tie for 18th or better to have a chance at moving on. Hadwin sat 41st in the standings at the completion of his third round.

Total Score: +3

Round Score: 75 (+3)

Ranking: T41

FedEx Cup Ranking: 42nd (Will have chance to advance to Tour Championship with a two-way tie for 18th or better)

Official World Golf Ranking: 12th (Top six position following BMW Championship earns automatic spot in Presidents Cup)

Hole 1 (Par 5): 6

Hole 2 (Par 4): 4

Hole 3 (Par 4): 6

Hole 4 (Par 3): 2

Hole 5 (Par 4): 4

Hole 6 (Par 4): 4

Hole 7 (Par 3): 3

Hole 8 (Par 5): 4

Hole 9 (Par 4): 4

Front Nine (Par 36): 37

Hole 10 (Par 4): 4

Hole 11 (Par 3): 3

Hole 12 (Par 4): 5

Hole 13 (Par 4): 4

Hole 14 (Par 5): 5

Hole 15 (Par 4): 5

Hole 16 (Par 3): 3

Hole 17 (Par 5): 5

Hole 18 (Par 4): 4

Total (Par 72): 75

Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.)

Taylor Pendrith was the lone Canadian in the top-30 coming into the BMW Championship and seems very likely to qualify for the Tour Championship if he can avoid a collapse over the final two rounds.

Total Score: 6-under

Round Score: 73 (+1)

Ranking: T7

FedEx Cup Ranking: 27th

Official World Golf Ranking: 13th (Top six position following BMW Championship earns automatic spot in Presidents Cup)

Hole 1 (Par 5): 4

Hole 2 (Par 4): 4

Hole 3 (Par 4): 4

Hole 4 (Par 3): 4

Hole 5 (Par 4): 3

Hole 6 (Par 4): 4

Hole 7 (Par 3): 3

Hole 8 (Par 5): 4

Hole 9 (Par 4): 4

Front Nine (Par 36): 34

Hole 10 (Par 4): 5

Hole 11 (Par 3): 4

Hole 12 (Par 4): 4

Hole 13 (Par 4): 5

Hole 14 (Par 5): 5

Hole 15 (Par 4): 4

Hole 16 (Par 3): 4

Hole 17 (Par 5): 4

Hole 18 (Par 4): 4

Total (Par 72): 73