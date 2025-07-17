The first round of The Open Championship has not been an easy one for the Canadians thus far.

Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes drew early tee times Thursday at a rainy Royal Portrush and will likely need to go low Friday to have any hope of making the cut.

Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., carded a four-over 75 while Dundas, Ont.'s Mackenzie Hughes struggled to an 8-over 79. Jacob Skov Olesen and Haotong Li held the early clubhouse lead at 4-under Thursday morning.

Pendrith began his round with a double-bogey and also made bogey on two of the next three holes, putting him at 4-over through four. He got one back with a birdie on the fifth hole but was unable to dig out of the hole any further, making two bogeys and one birdie the rest of the way. He sat in a tie for 95th Thursday morning.

Hughes found himself in the red after making birdie on the par 4 second hole, but ended up making 10 bogeys on the day to put him in a tie for 116th. Brian Newman and K.J. Choi (10-over) were the only players with higher scores as of early Thursday morning.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., and Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C. are the other two Canadians in the field this week in Northern Ireland. Conners sat 2-over through 11 holes mid-way through his round while Taylor was scheduled to tee off at 10:21am ET, 3:21pm local time.

