Ireland's Shane Lowry has taken the lead at the Open Championship at 7-under as the second round continues from Royal Troon.

Lowry, who finished one back of the lead at 5-under on Thursday, has picked up where he left off. First-round leader, England's Daniel Brown, is 1-over today to sit at 5-under for the tournament. No one else has a score better than 3-under.

The current projected cut line is 3-over. Canada's Mackenzie Hughes (+1) is on course, while Corey Conners, who tees off in the afternoon also remains at 1-under. Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin are both 4-over ahead of their second rounds and will need to make up ground today.

Tiger Woods has continued to struggle and is well back at 12-over, 4-over through 14 holes today.

This story will be updated throughout the day. Follow the latest scores here.