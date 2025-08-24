Headingley, Manitoba – Theo Humphrey finished at the top of the leaderboard at the 2025 Manitoba Open at Breezy Bend Country Club, to move inside the top-10 of the Fortinet Cup points list, to No. 6.

Humphrey started the day at T4, and surged into the top spot after making seven birdies to one lone bogey, to take home the 36-hole Manitoba Open. Humphrey, who earned 2018 SEC Player of the Year honors at Vanderbilt, cited his dedication and perseverance as the main reason for his success in Manitoba.

“I certainly didn't think it would take this long to win a PGA TOUR‑sanctioned event. I didn't think it was going to be this hard, but I also didn't really think I would be back here at this point a couple years ago,” Humphrey said in his post-round interview.

“So definitely exciting, rewarding to know that I'm doing the right things, I'm on the right path… Golf's really hard and it's been really hard for me for a lot of years. To have some successes here this week, it makes a lot of the struggle worth it.”

Humphrey’s finish at Breezy Bend Country Club is his best since the season-opening 93 Abierto Del Centro presentado por Zurich, where he finished T5. In addition to his 11 starts on PGA TOUR Americas, Humphrey has also made two starts on the PGA TOUR at the Corales Puntacana Championship and the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he made the cut both times.

With a finish on top of the leaderboard, Humphrey is in strong position to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card by virtue of a top-10 finish in the points list. Humphrey stated that earning his Korn Ferry Tour card would be a testament to his work and dedication since he began his professional career.

“I'd love to get back out there,” Humphrey said. “I played some good golf out on that tour in 2020 and 2021, I'd love another crack at it. I feel like I'm a better player, I'm more experienced and I'll be more prepared.”

Humphrey is expected to be in the field at the CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd, Minnesota, from August 28-31.