Third-Round notes: Explore NB Open

Fredericton, New Brunswick – Tripp Kinney carded a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the third round of the Explore NB Open to take sole possession of the 54-hole lead heading into Sunday’s final round.

Kinney, who held the 54-hole lead at the Bupa Championship in Mexico City, holds the lead heading into Sunday for the second time this season. Kinney, who has played 52 straight holes at par or better, is in search for his first career PGA TOUR-sanctioned win. With a victory, Kinney would move from No. 47 to No. 7 in the Fortinet Cup.

David Perkins, the 36-hole leader of the Explore NB Open, carded a 3-under 68 on Saturday and trails Kinney by one stroke. Perkins, also in search of his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned win, held the 54-hole lead at the Diners Club Peru Open where he went on to finish as the runner-up. Perkins, currently No. 8 in the Fortinet Cup, would take over the top spot in the season-long points race with a victory.

Dillon Stewart carded the low-round of the day, turning in an 8-under 63. Stewart, who earned status on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned tour for the first time as a professional through PGA TOUR Americas Q-School, is making his PGA TOUR Americas debut in New Brunswick.

After second round play concluded on Saturday morning, 68 players made the cut at 4-under. Final round tee times are expected to run from 6:50 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. local time, in twosomes off the No. 1 tee.