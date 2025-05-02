Three-way tie at the top of Diners Club Peru Open leaderboard after Day 2

LIMA, Peru – Hunter Wolcott, David Lamb and David Perkins share the 36-hole lead at 10-under after the second round of the Diners Club Peru Open. Perkins carded a bogey-free 66 Friday at Los Inkas Golf Club to join Lamb and first-round leader Wolcott atop the leaderboard.

Wolcott’s second-round 70 included a double bogey on No. 7, his 16th hole, where he was assessed a one-stroke penalty for exceeding the allotted time to play a shot, according to the PGA TOUR Americas revised pace of play policy. Wolcott finished the round par-birdie to earn a spot in Saturday’s final group with Lamb and Perkins.

“It’s pretty unfortunate. I do think the rule is good to hurry up slow players,” Wolcott said. “Nothing I can do about it now, still in a good spot. Happy about my game. Adds more fuel to the fire for the weekend.”

Peru’s Julian Perico is four strokes off the lead and T14, while American Conner Godsey improved 90 spots on the leaderboard and is T7 after a second-round 63. Third-round tee times will run from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. CDT off the No. 1 tee at Los Inkas Golf Club.