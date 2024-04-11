With bad weather delaying the start of the 2024 Masters, five-time champion Tiger Woods is now set to tee off at 3:54pm ET/12:54 pm PT. in featured group coverage on TSN and TSN+.

Woods will tee off in a group with Jason Day and Max Homa in the first featured group of the afternoon. Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood will tee off just over a half hour later at 4:30 pm ET/1:30pm PT in the other afternoon featured group.

Reigning Masters winner Jon Rahm kicks off featured group coverage at an updated start time of 1pm ET/10am PT as he tees off with Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap.

The second featured group of the morning will be Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland and Cameron Smith, who will tee off at 1:24pm ET/10:24am PT.