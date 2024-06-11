Tiger to tee off at 7:29am ET at U.S. Open Thursday on TSN

Tiger Woods will have an early start as he begins his pursuit of a fourth career U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 on Thursday.

Woods will tee off his opening round at 7:29am ET/4:29pm PT in a group with Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris. The trio will start on the back-nine.

Coverage of the 2024 U.S. Open starts at 6:30am ET/3:30am PT. Thursday.

The 48-year-old will be making his first competitive appearance since missing the cut at the PGA Championship last month at 7-over. He made the cut at the Masters in April, but finished 16-over after a tough final two rounds.

Woods said Tuesday he believes he is healthy enough to compete for the title this weekend.

"I do feel like I have the strength to be able to [win]," he told reporters.

Corey Conners will be the first Canadian on course Thursday, teeing off at 7:18am ET/4:18am PT. in a group with Stephan Jaeger and Emiliano Grillo. Other big names with early starts include 2022 Open Championship winner Cam Smith starting on the back-nine at 7:18am ET/4:18am PT. and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka going off at 7:40am ET/4:40am PT. in a group with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.

Fresh off a third-place finish at the Memorial Tournament, Canada's Adam Hadwin will tee off at 7:51am ET/4:51am PT in a group with Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson.

Canadians Nick Taylor and Mackenzie Hughes have been grouped together and will tee off with 2024 Canadian Open winner Robert MacIntyre at 1:03pm ET/10:03am PT.

The afternoon tee times are headlined, though, by the world's top three players being grouped together. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy will take to the course at 1:14pm ET/10:14am PT. Scheffler won the opening major of the year at Augusta, while Schauffele won the PGA Championship last month. McIlroy is searching for his fifth career major win and first since 2014, when he won both the Open Championship and the PGA Championship.

