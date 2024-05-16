Tiger Woods was up-and-down in his opening round at the PGA Championship Thursday, firing a 1-over par 72 Thursday at Valhalla in Louisville, Ky.

The 15-time major winner made three birdies and four bogeys in Round 1. Woods was tied for 56th at the end of his round, nine shots back of leader Xander Schauffele. Schauffele was bogey-free and made nine birdies Thursday, finishing his round three shots clear of the rest of the field.

Woods was 1-under through his first 16 but closed with back-to-back bogeys, three-putting the Par 3 8th and Par 4 9th to finish Round 1 on a low note.

Tiger was making his third start of the 2024 season. The 48-year-old withdrew from Riviera with an illness back in February and finished 16-over at The Masters, placing last among players who made the cut.

After going off on the morning tee sheet Thursday, Woods will have an afternoon tee time in Round 2 as he looks to play the weekend at Valhalla.