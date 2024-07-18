Tiger Woods did not get off to the kind of start he was looking for at The Open Championship, closing out Round 1 with an eight-over 79 Thursday at Royal Troon.

The three-time Open winner sat in a tie for 140th at the conclusion of his round, 12 shots behind leaders Daniel Brown and Shane Lowry. Lowry later moved to 5-under, putting Tiger 13 back of the lead.

Woods started off well, making par on his first two holes before rolling in a long birdie putt on the Par 4 third, unleashing a fist pump seen plenty by fans at majors over the years. But he gave that shot back on the Par 5 fourth, which kicked off a string of Woods making bogey or worse in four of the next five holes. When the time came for Tiger to make the turn, he was already at 4-over.

His second double-bogey of the day on 11 made things worse and another bogey at No. 12 dropped him to 7-over, already outside the projected cut line and 11 shots back of the lead. A birdie on the Par 4 13th gave Woods a reprieve but Woods was unable to keep it that way, falling back to 7-over with a four on the Par 3 17th and another bogey to close.

Tiger’s round continued a trend of disappointing results in majors so far this season, coming into The Open Championship off missed cuts at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. The 15-time major champion did make the cut at The Masters, but finished at 16-over, last among players who stuck around for the weekend.

Woods will tee off in the early wave Friday in Round 2.