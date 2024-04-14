Tiger Woods struggled to a 10-over-par 82 in the third round on Saturday at The Masters. The five time Masters champion heads into the final round at 11-over, well behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

Woods is set to tee off at 9:35 pm ET/6:35 am PT.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at Tiger's final round:

Hole 1 (par 4): Par (E Round 4, +11 Tournament)

Tiger split the fairway with his first shot but was forced to flex the short-game early after his approach rolled off the green. Woods chipped to within two-feet to save par.

Hole 2 (par 5): Birdie (-1 Round 4, +10 tournament

Tiger reached the green with his second shot on the Par 5 second but was unable to drain a 24-foot shot for eagle. He drained the ensuing birdie to move to 1-under on the day.

Hole 3 (par 4): Bogey (E Round 4, +11 tournament)

After an impressive tee shot, Tiger's approach hit the front of the green and rolled back down the front embankment, His next approach stuck but he was unable to make the tough par putt, settling for bogey.

Hole 4 (par 3): Par (E Round , +11 tournament)

Tiger's tee shot on the Par 3 fourth left him with a 24-foot putt for birdie but he left it short and settled for par. It's the first time this week that Woods as shot par or better on the fourth.

