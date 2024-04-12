Tiger Woods finished up his opening round at 1-over par Friday morning and is now on course in Round 2 at Augusta.

A weather delay forced the 2024 Masters to begin behind schedule, meaning Tiger did not tee off until late in the afternoon Thursday. The five-time Masters champion played his first 13 holes at 1-under before darkness suspended play. Woods resumed his second round early Friday morning and played the final five holes 2-over. Bryson DeChambeau led at 7-under at the conclusion of the opening round.

Woods attempts to make the cut at The Masters for the 24th consecutive time and break a tie for the most ever with Fred Couples and Gary Player at 23.

Current score: E

Leader: -7 (Bryson DeChambeau)

Here is a hole-by-hole look at Tiger's second round:

Hole 1 (par 4): Par (E Round 2, +1 tournement)

Woods' approach found the middle of the green but his birdie attempt ran just by the hole. Woods birdied Tea Olive to open his round Thursday but had to settle for par Friday morning.

Hole 2 (par 5): Par (E Round 2, +1 tournement)

Tiger split the fairway with his tee shot but missed his approach wide to the right in the gallery. Woods pitched on and two-putted for par on the opening Par 5.

Hole 3 (par 4): Birdie (-1 Round 2, E tournement)

Tiger's drive benefitted from a member's bounce off a tree and stuck an approach to about six feet. Woods then made a short birdie putt to get back to even-par for the tournament.

