Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods (+7) will miss the cut after struggling through a 6-over second round that included two triple bogeys. Here is a hole-by-hole look at his second round:

Woods' PGA Championship score: +7

Woods' second round score:

Current leader score: -12 (Xander Schauffele)

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par (E in Round 2, +1 in tournament)

Woods found the fairway and the putting surface with ease, two-putting for a sweat-free opening par.

Hole 2 (Par 4): Triple Bogey (+3 in Round 2, +4 in tournament)

Woods Struggled right off the tee on the Par 4 second, finding the green-side bunker with his fourth shot and needing a two putt to finish off a triple bogey.



Hole 3 (Par 3): Bogey (+4 in Round 2, +5 in tournament)

Woods continued to put himself further back of the projected cut line after another bogey on the Par 3 third to fall to 5-over.

Hole 4 (Par 4): Triple Bogey (+7 in Round 2, +8 in tournament)

Woods' nightmare front nine continues after his second triple bogey in three holes, putting him at 8-over for the tournament.



Hole 5 (Par 4): Par (+7 in Round 2, +8 in tournament)

After a nightmare stretch, Woods get back on track with a par as he tries to overcome early struggles.

Hole 6 (Par 4): Par (+7 in Round 2, +8 in tournament)

Back-to-back pars as Woods continues to search for shots on the front nine.

Hole 7 (Par 5): Birdie (+6 in Round 2, +7 in tournament)

Tiger finally gets one back, after struggling out of the gate, he's in with a four to gain a stroke towards making the cut.

Hole 8 (Par 3): Birdie (+5 in Round 2, +6 in tournament)

Tiger just missed a hole in one and tapped in for back-to-back birdies.

Hole 9 (Par 4): Par (+5 in Round 2, +6 in tournament)

Another par save for Tiger gives him a 5-over (40) on the front nine.

Hole 10 (Par 5): Par (+5 in Round 2, +6 in tournament)

Tiger misses a birdie putt and settles for a par as he begins the back nine.

Hole 11 (Par 3): Bogey (+6 in Round 2, +7 in tournament)

Three-putt bogey sets Woods back a stroke as he fails to save par after missing a long birdie attempt.

Hole 12 (Par 4): Bogey (+7 in Round 2, +8 in tournament)

Tiger drops a stroke for the second straight hole as he gives back everything he gained after the early struggles.

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par (+7 in Round 2, +8 in tournament)

Tigers breaks the bogey streak with a par. but is running out of time in the second round.

Hole 14 (Par 3): Par (+7 in Round 2, +8 in tournament)

Hole 15 (Par 4): Par (+7 in Round 2, +8 in tournament)

Hole 16 (Par 4): Par (+7 in Round 2, +8 in tournament)

Hole 17 (Par 4): Par (+7 in Round 2, +8 in tournament)

Hole 18 (Par 5): Birdie (+6 in Round 2, +7 in tournament)

Tiger finishes his round with a birdie, but it's too little, too late as he will miss the cut and not play on the weekend.