The No. 1 player in the Fortinet Cup, David Lamb, fired a 6-under 65 on Saturday at the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates, climbing to 18-under total and taking a two-stroke lead into the final round. The 28-year-old Maryland native carded seven birdies against a lone bogey and will look to close out his second win of the PGA TOUR Americas season on Sunday.

Lamb entered the week atop the Fortinet Cup standings and has shown no signs of slowing down. In eight starts this season, he’s recorded four top-10 finishes, highlighted by a win at the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship and a runner-up finish at the Bromont Open. His strong Segment I showing earned him conditional Korn Ferry Tour status for 2026 after finishing No. 2 in the Fortinet Cup standings at the conclusion of the Latin America Swing.

It’s been a bounce-back year for Lamb, who lost his Korn Ferry Tour status after finishing No. 120 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List. He regained status on PGA TOUR Americas via co-medalist honors at First Stage of 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School and has taken full advantage of the opportunity. His return to form echoes his breakout 2023 campaign on PGA TOUR Canada, where he won back-to-back events to start the season and ultimately finished No. 3 in the Fortinet Cup to earn conditional Korn Ferry Tour status for the 2024 season.

Originally from Potomac, Maryland and now based in Jupiter, Florida, Lamb has been around the game for as long as he can remember. A multi-sport athlete growing up, he played everything from lacrosse and hockey to baseball and football before choosing to pursue golf full-time. His passion for the sport was sparked at Congressional Country Club, where both his parents played recreationally and where Lamb built many of his closest friendships. A former standout at Notre Dame and Florida Atlantic, Lamb turned professional in 2021 and now sits just one round away from another career milestone.

Final-round tee times of the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates are set to begin at 7:20 a.m. ET and run through 1:00 p.m. on Sunday off the No. 1 tee in twosomes.