Tour Championship, CPKC Women's Open set to tee off Thursday on TSN, TSN+

The FedEx Cup playoffs champion will be crowned this week as the remaining 30 golfers in the field tee it off at East Lake in the Tour Championship.

Coverage of the Tour Championship starts Thursday at 11:15 a.m. ET/8:15 a.m. PT on TSN+, with coverage on TSN starting Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT.

Meanwhile, the LPGA is making its lone stop in Canada on the season as the players take to the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club for the CPKC Women's Open.

Coverage of the CPKC Women's Open starts Thursday at 9am ET/6am PT on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App and runs through the weekend.



Scheffler in spotlight, but no starting lead at East Lake

Scottie Scheffler is a heavy favourite as he looks to repeat as champion at the Tour Championship, but the starting strokes format has been eliminated and he enters the week on level footing with all 30 golfers in the field.

Despite that, Scheffler is listed a +150 to win on Sunday at FanDuel, with Rory McIlroy owning the next-best odds at +850. Tommy Fleetwood is listed third in the FanDuel odds at +1400 as he continues to chase his first-ever PGA title.

It's only the second time two Canadian golfers have made the 30-man field at the Tour Championship since the FedEx Cup debuted in 2007.Corey Conners and Nick Taylor, who also made it to East Lake in 2023, both have a shot at the $10 million prize and a five-year PGA Tour exemption.

Taylor, who will tee off at 11:38 a.m. ET on Thursday, is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour but is looking to find his game after finishing outside the top 30 in the first two playoff events. The Winnipeg native won the Sony Open in Hawaii back in January in his second start of the year.

Conners, set to start at 12:16 p.m. ET on Thursday, has also struggled in the playoffs, finishing 39th last week at the BMW Championship and tied for 50th at the St. Jude Championship the week prior. Conners is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, with both titles coming at the Valero Texas Open in 2019 and 2023.



Henderson headlines field at CPKC Women's Open

Brooke Henderson would love to find her form on home soil this week and believes she's close to doing so after posting just one top 10 through 17 starts this season.

"I feel like I've been saying it for a really long time," Henderson said Tuesday after finishing tied for 23rd in Portland last week. "You're probably getting annoyed with it a little bit, but I am definitely trending in the right direction and it is super close to being really good again, which is really exciting."

The 27-year-old is a 13-time winner on the LPGA, including taking the Canadian title in 2018. Her last win came back in January 2023 and her world ranking has slipped to No. 58.

"For a while, the ball-striking was a bit of an issue," Henderson explained. "I feel like we worked diligently on that, and it's back to a better spot.

"So just piecing everything together. Golf is hard, and I found that out more recently than I ever have. Just trying to take it day by day, figuring it out. I think mentality for me is the No. 1 thing, trying to get back to the mental strength I had previous years."

Henderson will tee off at 1:09 p.m. ET/10:09 a.m. PT on Thursday. She is one of 16 Canadians in the field at the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club.