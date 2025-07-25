Canada's Adam Svensson is looking to retake the lead as he tees off his second round at the 3M Open.

Svensson sunk a 48-foot eagle putt on 18 Thursday to set a tournament record with a 60 in his opening round. At 11-under, he sat three shots back of leader Thorbjorn Olesen as he teed off his second round at 1:54pm ET.

After going bogey-free Thursday, Svensson's streak ended quickly on Friday as his opening tee shot went out of bounds, leading to a bogey on his first hole, the 11th.

Watch coverage of the 3M Open with PGA Tour Live on TSN+.

The 31-year-old has one career PGA Tour win at the 2022 RSM Classic and needs a strong result this week to give himself a chance to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Svensson has one top-25 finish in 21 starts this season and has missed 11 cuts, leaving him 170th in the standings.

MacKenzie Hughes was the lone Canadian with a morning tee time Friday, and appears set to play the weekend at 5-under. The projected cut line is 4-under.

Adam Hadwin, Ben Silverman and Taylor Pendrith were all under par on Thursday and are looking to repeat that success.

Follow all the Canadian rounds below:

Leader: Thorbjorn Olesen (-14)

Canadians at the 3M Open Position Player Total Thru Round T6 Adam Svensson -10 5* 1 T30 Ben Silverman -6 8 -1 T43 Mackenzie Hughes -5 F E T43 Adam Hadwin -4 3 1 T80 Taylor Pendrith -2 5 1

*Back nine start