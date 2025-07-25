Svensson opens with bogey after Thursday's blemish-free start at 3M Open
Canada's Adam Svensson is looking to retake the lead as he tees off his second round at the 3M Open.
Svensson sunk a 48-foot eagle putt on 18 Thursday to set a tournament record with a 60 in his opening round. At 11-under, he sat three shots back of leader Thorbjorn Olesen as he teed off his second round at 1:54pm ET.
After going bogey-free Thursday, Svensson's streak ended quickly on Friday as his opening tee shot went out of bounds, leading to a bogey on his first hole, the 11th.
Watch coverage of the 3M Open with PGA Tour Live on TSN+.
The 31-year-old has one career PGA Tour win at the 2022 RSM Classic and needs a strong result this week to give himself a chance to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Svensson has one top-25 finish in 21 starts this season and has missed 11 cuts, leaving him 170th in the standings.
MacKenzie Hughes was the lone Canadian with a morning tee time Friday, and appears set to play the weekend at 5-under. The projected cut line is 4-under.
Adam Hadwin, Ben Silverman and Taylor Pendrith were all under par on Thursday and are looking to repeat that success.
Follow all the Canadian rounds below:
Leader: Thorbjorn Olesen (-14)
Canadians at the 3M Open
|Position
|Player
|Total
|Thru
|Round
|T6
|Adam Svensson
|-10
|5*
|1
|T30
|Ben Silverman
|-6
|8
|-1
|T43
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-5
|F
|E
|T43
|Adam Hadwin
|-4
|3
|1
|T80
|Taylor Pendrith
|-2
|5
|1
*Back nine start