The cut line will loom large Friday at the PGA Championship as the tournament's 156-player field aims to book a spot in the weekend at Quail Hollow.

It was a difficult day on the whole for the five Canadians in Round 1. Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.) opened with an impressive 2-under 69 Thursday, but was the only Canadian to finish in the red. His strong start put him in a tie for 20th at the conclusion of the final round.

Corey Conners (Listowel, Ont.) and Adam Hadwin (Moose Jaw, Sask.) each finished 2-over on Thursday to put them in a tie for 75th. Nick Taylor (Abbotsford, B.C.) and Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.) struggled, firing a 5-over 76 and a 7-over 78, respectively.

Jhonattan Vegas, a two-time Canadian Open winner, held the overnight lead a 7-under heading into Friday's round.

With the cut line looming on Friday, here is how each of the five Canadians are faring in Round 2 at the PGA Championship.

Leader: -7 Jhonattan Vegas (9:01am)

Canadians at the 2025 PGA Championship (Round 2) Position Player Total Thru Round T20 Taylor Pendrith -2 2 E T73 Corey Conners +2 1:36pm - T109 Nick Taylor +4 4 -1 T132 Adam Hadwin +6 8 +4 T136 Mackenzie Hughes* +7 6* E

*Back nine start