Tracking the Canadians: Four on course at Quail Hollow in Round 2
The cut line will loom large Friday at the PGA Championship as the tournament's 156-player field aims to book a spot in the weekend at Quail Hollow.
It was a difficult day on the whole for the five Canadians in Round 1. Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.) opened with an impressive 2-under 69 Thursday, but was the only Canadian to finish in the red. His strong start put him in a tie for 20th at the conclusion of the final round.
Corey Conners (Listowel, Ont.) and Adam Hadwin (Moose Jaw, Sask.) each finished 2-over on Thursday to put them in a tie for 75th. Nick Taylor (Abbotsford, B.C.) and Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.) struggled, firing a 5-over 76 and a 7-over 78, respectively.
Jhonattan Vegas, a two-time Canadian Open winner, held the overnight lead a 7-under heading into Friday's round.
With the cut line looming on Friday, here is how each of the five Canadians are faring in Round 2 at the PGA Championship.
Leader: -7 Jhonattan Vegas (9:01am)
Canadians at the 2025 PGA Championship (Round 2)
|Position
|Player
|Total
|Thru
|Round
|T20
|Taylor Pendrith
|-2
|2
|E
|T73
|Corey Conners
|+2
|1:36pm
|-
|T109
|Nick Taylor
|+4
|4
|-1
|T132
|Adam Hadwin
|+6
|8
|+4
|T136
|Mackenzie Hughes*
|+7
|6*
|E
*Back nine start