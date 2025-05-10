Mexico City, Mexico – Tripp Kinney carded an 8-under 64 in the third round of the Bupa Championship to take a one-stroke lead heading into the final round at Club de Golf Mexico.

Kinney led the field in birdies made during Saturday’s third round with eight and turned in a bogey-free scorecard which included a 5-under 31 on the back nine. Through 54 holes, Kinney is the co-leader in birdies made, with 19.

A Des Moines, Iowa native, Kinney turned professional in 2021 after playing collegiately at Iowa State from 2016-2021. Kinney is making his 15th start on PGA TOUR Americas and is in the hunt for his first career PGA TOUR-sanctioned win. This is the first time in 44 PGA TOUR-sanctioned starts that Kinney holds the 54-hole lead.

During his career at Iowa State, Kinney earned Big 12 Conference First-Team All-Academic honors four times. From 2016-2021, Kinney competed in 165 rounds for the Cyclones, which was the most in program history when he finished his career in Ames.