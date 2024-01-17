Bernhard Langer will make his 41st and final start at Augusta National Golf Club during this year's tournament, the German golfer announced on Wednesday.

Langer, 66, made his tournament debut back in 1982 and won the signature green jacket in 1985 by holding off legendary Spaniard Seve Ballesteros, and once again in 1993 after beating runner-up Chip Beck by four strokes.

"It's going to be my last Masters this year, I've already decided on that," said Langer ahead of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. "It's exciting, but at the same time, I'm aware that I'm going to be hitting 3-irons and 2-hybrids when guys are hitting 9-irons into the green, and that's tough to compete against.

"But it's a challenge, and I usually don't shy away from challenges."

To go along with his two wins, the former world No. 1 has nine top-10 finishes in his career at Augusta. In 2020, he made tournament history by becoming the oldest player to make the cut at age 63, before Fred Couples claimed the title for himself this past April.

"I asked the chairman several years ago, I said, 'Is there an age limit?' When do you tell people to stop playing?' He said, 'Listen, Bernhard, you will know yourself when it's time to stop,' and I hope he's right. I don't want to make a fool of myself."

Langer joined the Champions Tour in 2007, where he has has won a record 46 events, including 12 senior major championships to become the winningest player in the history of the senior tour.