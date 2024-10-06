ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton won the Dunhill Links Championship for a record third time Sunday after making birdie at the 18th hole on the Old Course at St. Andrews to finish a stroke clear of playing partner Nicolas Colsaerts.

Both players walked down the storied last hole at the home of golf tied for the lead and having hit their drives just short of the green.

Colsaerts putted to 8 feet and missed his birdie attempt, leaving Hatton a chance for victory after the Englishman had chipped to 4 feet. Hatton’s putt went into the center of the cup.

Hatton, who plays on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf circuit, shot 2-under 70 and was 24-under par overall — tying the tournament record he held from 2017. He also won the Dunhill Links in 2016 and ’17.

It is Hatton’s first European tour win since 2021 in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Colsaerts, who also shot 70, was looking to win on the tour for the first time in five years.

Tommy Fleetwood shot 67 and finished in third place, three strokes behind Hatton in an event that pairs professionals and amateurs from the celebrity and business world over three Scottish courses — St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

Hatton, however, played this week with his father.

