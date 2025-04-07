Former Masters champion Vijay Singh will not take part in this year's tournament due to a back injury, it was announced Monday.

Singh won the Masters in 2000 and has a lifetime entry into the major.

The 62-year-old finished tied for 58th last year after missing the cut in each of the previous three years. It was his best finish since 2018.

Singh finished tied for 18th over the weekend at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational on the champions tour.

The field for the 89th Masters now sits at 95 players.