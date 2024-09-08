CALEDON, Ontario – Will Cannon carded a final-round 1-under 69 to claim his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned victory at the season-finale Fortinet Cup Championship. With the win, Cannon is headed back to the Korn Ferry Tour as he moved to No. 6 in the Fortinet Cup and earned a spot in The 10.

Scotland’s Sandy Scott tied the low round of the day in 4-under 66, and with a solo second finish, finished No. 8 in the season-long points list to earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2025. Rookie Johnny Keefer retained his spot as No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup and claimed honors as the Fortinet Cup Champion.

Cannon started the final round of the Fortinet Cup Championship in third place and was three strokes behind third-round leader Michael Brennan. Cannon quickly closed the gap between him and Brennan as the ninth-year professional birded two of his first three holes to start the day, and Brennan bogeyed his opening hole. A double bogey on No. 9 resulted in an even-par front nine for Cannon and brought the duo back to the round’s start with Brennan up by three strokes.

Brennan held a five-stroke lead over Cannon through 11 holes as Cannon made bogey at the turn and Brennan birdied No. 11. With only one bogey on his scorecard with seven holes remaining, Brennan seemed destined for success with his seemingly flawless play throughout the week. A stunt of three holes at 7-over par saw Brennan fall out of the lead, and with birdies in three of his final four holes, Cannon surged to the top of the leaderboard to claim a one-stroke victory over Sandy Scott.

Cannon will be making a return to the Korn Ferry Tour after appearing in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020. Since then, Cannon played on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2022 and officially earned exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas through the Alabama mid-season Q-School site in May. This season, the 30-year-old claimed three top-10s (Commissionaires Ottawa Open/T10, BioSteel Championship/T4), highlighted by his victory at this week’s Fortinet Cup Championship.

Cannon (No. 6) joins nine others in The 10 headed to the Korn Ferry Tour next season: Johnny Keefer (No. 1), Frederik Kjettrup (No. 2), Matthew Anderson (No. 3), Barend Botha (No. 4), Clay Feagler (No. 5), Harry Hillier (No. 7), Sandy Scott (No. 8), Ryan Burnett (No. 9), and Ian Holt (No. 10). By finishing No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup, Keefer secured fully exempt status on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour and earned an exemption into next week’s PGA TOUR Procore Championship.

Cannon, along with the rest of The 10, earned access into Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, occurring in December at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The top 80 players in the 2024 Fortinet Cup earned exempt membership into the next PGA TOUR Americas season, which is set to kick off in Spring of 2025.