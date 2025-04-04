RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Willy Pumarol holds sole possession of the lead midway through the second round at the 70th ECP Brazil Open after carding a 6-under 65 at the Rio Olympic Golf Course on Friday. Four players sit T2 at 12-under, with first round co-leader George Markham left to finish. The second round was suspended due to darkness at 5:27 p.m., with 39 players left to finish.

Pumarol leads the field in birdies made midway through the second round with 15. The lone Dominican in the field followed up his opening round 7-under 64 with a bogey free 6-under 65.

After starting the 2024 season without status on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned circuit, Pumarol earned exempt status for the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas North America Swing. Pumarol finished No. 100 in the 2024 Fortinet Cup to retain conditional status for the 2025 Latin America Swing. In 10 starts last season, Pumarol made five cuts, highlighted by a solo-11th at the ATB Classic.

Last week, Pumarol finished 60th in the season opening 93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich. This week marks PGA TOUR-sanctioned start No. 128 for Pumarol, who began his professional career in 2011 after playing collegiately at Barry University in Miami, Florida.

Second round play will resume Saturday at 7:00 a.m., with the third-round tee times expected to run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.