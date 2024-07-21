Xander Schauffele won his second major of the year Sunday, emerging from a crowded field at Royal Troon to win The Open Championship.

He becomes the first men's golfer since Brooks Koepka in 2018 to capture two majors in the same season, having already won the PGA Championship at Valhalla in May.

Schauffele began the day one-shot back of leader Billy Horschel and picked apart Troon in his final round, posting a 6-under 65 to finish at 9-under for the week.

Mackenzie Hughes (2-over) of Dundas, Ont. came in as the top Canadian. Corey Conners also made the cut and finished at 5-over.

More to come.