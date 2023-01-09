Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized Monday on Twitter for shoving a member of the Detroit Lions medical staff in Sunday's 20-16 loss.

Walker was ejected in the fourth quarter of the must-win game for the Packers after he pushed a Lions' medical staff who was tending to injured running back D'Andre Swift on the field.

The rookie was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected from the game. It marked the second time this season Walker was ejected for making contact with a team staff member, having also done so against the Buffalo Bills in October.

"I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night," Walker wrote on Twitter Monday. "I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!

"I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now.

"Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too. I’m sorry"

Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too.I’m sorry — Quay (@QuayWalker_) January 9, 2023

Walker is the only player since 2000 to be kicked out of a game multiple times in a single season.

"I've got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday's game. "I mean, we've had a guy get ejected twice. I don't think I've ever seen that in my career, and we've got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls I take that very personally because I think that's always a reflection of myself and the standards that we set for these players. And we've got to be better and we've got to learn from that because that is unacceptable."