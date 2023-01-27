TORONTO — Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith is staying put.

The Canadian defensive lineman signed a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday. Smith was slated to become a free agent next month.

The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., played a pivotal role in Toronto's 24-23 Grey Cup win over the Toronto Argonauts in November. He blocked Marc Liegghio's 47-yard field goal try with 54 seconds remaining to cement the Argos' upset victory, the franchise's 18th CFL title.

The six-foot-two, 245-pound Smith registered 22 tackles, seven special-teams tackles, three sacks, an interception and forced fumble in 17 regular-season games last season. He registered four tackles and a sack in the Grey Cup game before delivering the game-deciding play.

Toronto selected Smith in the second round, ninth overall, in the 2019 CFL draft out of Wilfrid Laurier. Smith has appeared in 45 career CFL regular-season games, posting 61 tackles, 14 special-teams tackles, eight sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.