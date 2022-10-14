GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim scored two penalties after video review as it beat Schalke 3-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to end a three-game winless run and deepen relegation-threatened Schalke's problems.

The win sent Hoffenheim up four places to third — a place above Bayern Munich — ahead of the weekend's games.

Schalke and its under-pressure coach Frank Kramer were 16th in the 18-team league after its fourth straight loss.

Hoffenheim took the lead with a seventh-minute penalty from Robert Skov after Schalke defender Leo Greiml flew into a reckless studs-up challenge on Christoph Baumgartner, who was lucky to avoid injury. The referee didn't notice the challenge initially but it was clear to the video assistant referee.

Schalke had chances to level the score, including when Florent Mollet cracked a speculative shot against the foot of the post and Oliver Baumgart saved Thomas Ouwejan's shot on the rebound.

It was Baumgart who had a key role in Hoffenheim's second goal, just before the break. The goalkeeper saved a header at a corner and kicked the ball up the field to set Georginio Rutter free on the counter. The French forward, who earlier missed an excellent chance on another counterattack, then found Munas Dabbur to finish with a powerful shot.

VAR had its say again when Ouwejan blocked the awkwardly bouncing ball with his arm, allowing Skov — whose own heavy first touch caused the ball to bobble — to step up and convert another penalty and make it 3-0.

