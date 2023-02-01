How many times have the Chiefs won the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII with the opportunity to add another championship banner at Arrowhead Stadium.

This is the fifth time the Chiefs have advanced to the Super Bowl overall, the third time in the past four years.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl twice in their franchise history.

The Chiefs captured their first of two titles at Super Bowl IV when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans on January 11, 1970.

Len Dawson led the Chiefs to the championship and was named Most Valuable Player after throwing for 142 yards and a touchdown as well as running the ball three times for 11 yards.

Kansas City smothered the heavily favoured Vikings with their defence, allowing only a Dave Osborn rushing touchdown in the third quarter of the game when they already held a 16-0 lead.

In the fourth quarter they would seal the contest with three interceptions on three Vikings possessions.

This was the last Super Bowl before the AFL-NFL merger.

The Chief would add a second championship in comeback fashion as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on February 2, 2020.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns and also had 29 yards rushing and a touchdown, but it was his work in the fourth quarter that will be most remembered from the victory.

With the Chiefs trailing 20-10 to start the fourth frame, Mahomes would throw touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and Damien Williams and then a two-play scoring drive would see Williams score a 38-yard rushing TD to cement the victory.

For his efforts, the 27-year-old QB would be named Most Valuable Player.

The Chiefs have also suffered two defeats in the Super Bowl.

They were the AFL’s representative in the first Super Bowl, known then as the AFL–NFL World Championship Game, where they were defeated 35-10 by Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 15, 1967.

The Chiefs also fell in Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on February 7, 2021.

Tom Brady became the first player to win the Super Bowl seven times with the victory. Chiefs QB Mahomes did not throw a touchdown, but had two interceptions in the loss.