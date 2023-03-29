First played in 1934, The Masters is the first of the four majors in golf, and is held during the first full week of April each year at Augusta Golf Club in Georgia.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler headlines a field that includes Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson - the event includes LIV golfers invited at the discretion of the tournament.

TSN has full coverage of the tournament from start to finish, including hole-by-hole coverage streaming with a limited-time, free preview of TSN+.

Pre-tournament coverage begins with Masters on the Range on TSN4/5 at Noon ET / 9am PT on Monday.

Coverage continues with Masters on the Range on TSN1/4 at 9am ET / 6am PT on Tuesday and Tuesday at the Masters at Noon ET / 9am PT on TSN1/4.

Pre-tournament coverage concludes Wednesday with Masters on the Range on TSN3/5 starting at 9am ET / 6am PT, and the semi-social Par 3 Contest at Noon ET / 9am PT on TSN3/4, with TSN1 joining coverage at 3pm ET / Noon PT.

The tournament kicks off in full on Thursday, April 6, with TSN coverage beginning at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT with Masters on the Range on TSN2.

Limited-time free preview content on TSN+ is available starting at 8:45am ET / 5:45am PT, and that features hole-by-hole coverage, featured group coverage and Amen Corner coverage as the day progresses.

TSN At The Masters opens at 10am ET / 7am PT on TSN4, with featured groups coverage beginning at TSN5 at the same time. Coverage of holes 15 & 16 begins at 11:45am ET / 8:45am PT on TSN1.

Full coverage of the first round with shift to TSN3/4 throughout the day, beginning at 3pm ET / Noon PT. Masters Primetime will recap the first day of action on TSN1/3/5 starting at 11:30pm ET / 8:30pm PT.

Second round coverage on TSN begins on Friday, April 7 with Masters on the Range on TSN2 starting at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT.

Limited-time free preview content on TSN+ is available starting at 8:45am ET / 5:45am PT, and that features hole-by-hole coverage, featured group coverage and Amen Corner coverage as the day progresses.

TSN At The Masters begins at 10am ET / 7am PT on TSN4, with Amen Corner coverage available on TSN3 starting at 10am ET / 7am PT as well as featured groups coverage available starting from 10:30am ET / 7:30am PT on TSN2.

Second round coverage will shift to TSN3/4, as of 3pm ET / Noon PT. Masters Primetime will recap the second day of action on TSN1/3 starting at 11:30pm ET / 8:30pm PT.

Third round coverage on TSN begins on Saturday, April 8 with TSN At the Masters on TSN5 starting at 10am ET / 7am PT.

Limited-time free preview content on TSN+ is available starting at 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT, and that features hole-by-hole coverage, featured group coverage and Amen Corner coverage as the day progresses.

TSN At The Masters begins at 10am ET / 7am PT on TSN5, with Amen Corner coverage available on TSN3 starting at 10am ET / 7am PT as well as featured groups coverage available on TSN4 starting from 10:30am ET / 7:30am PT on TSN2.

Third round coverage will shift to TSN3/5, as of 3pm ET / Noon PT. Masters Primetime will recap the third day of action on TSN3 starting at 1am ET / 10pm PT.

The final round of The Masters kicks off on Sunday, with TSN At the Masters on TSN4 starting at 10am ET / 7am PT.

Limited-time free preview content on TSN+ is available starting at 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT, and that features hole-by-hole coverage, featured group coverage and Amen Corner coverage as the day progresses.

Featured groups coverage is available on TSN1, with Amen Corner coverage available on TSN5 starting at 10am ET / 7am PT.

Final round coverage will shift to TSN4/5, as of 2pm ET / 11am PT. Masters Primetime will recap the tournament on TSN3 starting at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

How to watch The Masters

Coverage begins at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT on Thursday and Friday, and starting at Noon / 9am PT every other day across the TSN Network, streaming on the TSN Multiplex and with bonus coverage on TSN+, which has a limited-time free trial.

When: Every tournament day from Monday, April 3 through the final round on Sunday, Apr 9.

Main coverage: 10am ET / 7am PT across the TSN Network and on TSN+.