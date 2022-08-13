MONTREAL — Hubert Hurkacz earned a berth in the National Bank Open final on Saturday afternoon with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Casper Ruud at IGA Stadium.

The eighth seed from Poland picked up a break in the opening game of the deciding set and rolled to victory.

Ruud, the No. 4 seed from Norway, eliminated Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime — the last Canadian remaining in the field — a day earlier.

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta was scheduled to play Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The winner will play Hurkacz in Sunday's final at the US$6.57-million ATP Tour event.

In doubles, the third-seeded duo of Neal Skupski of Britain and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands defeated the German pairing of Kevin Krawietz and Andrea Mies 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Hurkacz and Jan Zielinksi of Poland were scheduled to play Evans and Australia's John Peers in the other doubles semifinal later in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2022.