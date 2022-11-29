Harris, Kovacevic look to show their value on Habs' bottom pair

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens shared their lines from their Tuesday morning skate ahead of their game against the San Jose Sharks, with defenceman Jordan Harris making his return to the lineup and Chris Wideman and Arber Xhekaj drawing out of it.

Caufield Suzuki Dach

Armia Monahan Anderson

Dadonov Dvorak Gallagher

Pezzetta Evans Slafkovsky

Matheson Savard

Edmundson Guhle

Harris Kovacevic

Allen

Montembeault

Harris, 22, has played in 18 games for the Habs this season, scoring one goal and recording five points. The Haverhill, Mass., native last played on Nov. 22 against the Buffalo Sabres, where he totaled 16:07 minutes of ice time.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Denis Malgin and Wayne Simmonds were in grey scratches sweaters while Nick Robertson was in a regular sweater on Tuesday ahead of their game against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Robertson, 21, has played in 11 games for the Maple Leafs this season, with his most recent appearance being on Nov. 23 against the New Jersey Devils, when he logged 10:22 minutes of ice time. In those 11 games, the Pasadena, Calif., native has scored a pair of goals and added three assists.

Ottawa Senators

Ahead of their game Wednesday night against the New York Rangers, TSN's Claire Hanna shared the Ottawa Senators' lines from their Tuesday practice.

Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux

DeBrincat-Pinto-Batherson

Motte-Gambrell-Joseph

Kelly-Kastelic-Watson



Chabot-Zub

Sanderson-Hamonic

Brannstrom-Holden



Talbot

Forsberg



Derrick Brassard isn't on the ice. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 29, 2022

Senators head coach DJ Smith told reporters that forward Derick Brassard had a maintenance day and will play against the Rangers.

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Logan Stanley took part in the Jets' morning skate on Tuesday, according to TSN's John Lu.

The 24-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., was placed on injured reserve with a broken foot in early November. Stanley played in five games prior to his injury.

Lu also shared the Jets' lines ahead of their game against the Colorado Avalanche:

#NHLJets vs #Avalanche

Connor - Dubois - Barron

Perfetti - Scheifele - Wheeler

Jonsson-Fjallby - Lowry - Maënalanen

Harkins - Toninato - Eyssimont



Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt



Hellebuyck

Rittich@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) November 29, 2022

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday that forward Fredrik Karlstrom has been loaned to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

Karlstrom, 24, has played in three games for the NHL club this season, recording an assist. At the AHL level, the Stockholm, Sweden, native has skated in 15 games for the Stars, scoring four goals and recording one assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will get the start in goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes, the Penguins announced.

Jarry, 27, has won all four of his last starts and has a record of 8-3-2 with a 2.60 goals-against-average and a .914 save percentage in 13 games played.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Tuesday that they have assigned defenceman Billy Sweezey to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.

Sweezey, 26, was recalled by the Blue Jackets on Nov. 19, but did not appear in any games with the NHL club. The Hanson, Mass., native has played in 14 games for the Monsters, tallying five assists and 22 penalty minutes.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings announced that they have recalled forward Samuel Fagemo and defenceman Jordan Spence and loaned forward Lias Andersson to the Ontario Reign of the AHL.

Fagemo, 22, has skated in 15 games with the Reign this season, scoring six goals and recording eight points.

The 21-year-old Spence has appeared in 17 games for the Regin, scoring one goal and recording 16 points. The Australian-born blueliner leads all Reign defencemen in assists (15) and points (16).

Andersson, 24, made his Kings debut against the Senators on Nov. 27. The Smogen, Sweden, native has played in 12 games at the AHL level, scoring five goals and adding four helpers for nine points.