Ice Chips: D Harris returns to Canadiens' lineup
The Montreal Canadiens shared their lines from their Tuesday morning skate ahead of their game against the San Jose Sharks, with defenceman Jordan Harris making his return to the lineup and Chris Wideman and Arber Xhekaj drawing out of it.
TSN.ca Staff
Harris, Kovacevic look to show their value on Habs' bottom pair
Montreal Canadiens
Here's a look at tonight's lineup against the Sharks 👇#GoHabsGo https://t.co/Qvff6vE2Z9— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 29, 2022
Caufield Suzuki Dach
Armia Monahan Anderson
Dadonov Dvorak Gallagher
Pezzetta Evans Slafkovsky
Matheson Savard
Edmundson Guhle
Harris Kovacevic
Allen
Montembeault
Harris, 22, has played in 18 games for the Habs this season, scoring one goal and recording five points. The Haverhill, Mass., native last played on Nov. 22 against the Buffalo Sabres, where he totaled 16:07 minutes of ice time.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Denis Malgin and Wayne Simmonds were in grey scratches sweaters while Nick Robertson was in a regular sweater on Tuesday ahead of their game against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Denis Malgin & Wayne Simmonds in grey scratches sweaters— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 29, 2022
Nick Robertson in a regular sweater ahead of Leafs practice @TSN_Edge
Robertson, 21, has played in 11 games for the Maple Leafs this season, with his most recent appearance being on Nov. 23 against the New Jersey Devils, when he logged 10:22 minutes of ice time. In those 11 games, the Pasadena, Calif., native has scored a pair of goals and added three assists.
Ottawa Senators
Ahead of their game Wednesday night against the New York Rangers, TSN's Claire Hanna shared the Ottawa Senators' lines from their Tuesday practice.
Lines at #Sens practice:— Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 29, 2022
Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux
DeBrincat-Pinto-Batherson
Motte-Gambrell-Joseph
Kelly-Kastelic-Watson
Chabot-Zub
Sanderson-Hamonic
Brannstrom-Holden
Talbot
Forsberg
Derrick Brassard isn't on the ice.
Senators head coach DJ Smith told reporters that forward Derick Brassard had a maintenance day and will play against the Rangers.
DJ Smith says Derick Brassard had a maintenance day and will play vs. the Rangers on Wednesday. #Sens— Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 29, 2022
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Logan Stanley took part in the Jets' morning skate on Tuesday, according to TSN's John Lu.
#NHLJets Logan Stanley is taking part in morning skate, presumably his first time skating with the team since being placed on IR with a broken foot November 2. @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/TeUvT2y1lf— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) November 29, 2022
The 24-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., was placed on injured reserve with a broken foot in early November. Stanley played in five games prior to his injury.
Lu also shared the Jets' lines ahead of their game against the Colorado Avalanche:
#NHLJets vs #Avalanche— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) November 29, 2022
Connor - Dubois - Barron
Perfetti - Scheifele - Wheeler
Jonsson-Fjallby - Lowry - Maënalanen
Harkins - Toninato - Eyssimont
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
Hellebuyck
Rittich@TSN_Edge
Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday that forward Fredrik Karlstrom has been loaned to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.
We have loaned Fredrik Karlstrom to the @TexasStars.#TexasHockey— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 29, 2022
Karlstrom, 24, has played in three games for the NHL club this season, recording an assist. At the AHL level, the Stockholm, Sweden, native has skated in 15 games for the Stars, scoring four goals and recording one assists.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry will get the start in goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes, the Penguins announced.
Tristan Jarry will start in goal tonight vs. Carolina. pic.twitter.com/NfWG1DbyKC— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 29, 2022
Jarry, 27, has won all four of his last starts and has a record of 8-3-2 with a 2.60 goals-against-average and a .914 save percentage in 13 games played.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Tuesday that they have assigned defenceman Billy Sweezey to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.
We have assigned D Billy Sweezey to @monstershockey. @RuoffMortgage | #CBJhttps://t.co/hjF4wsyV7f— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 29, 2022
Sweezey, 26, was recalled by the Blue Jackets on Nov. 19, but did not appear in any games with the NHL club. The Hanson, Mass., native has played in 14 games for the Monsters, tallying five assists and 22 penalty minutes.
Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings announced that they have recalled forward Samuel Fagemo and defenceman Jordan Spence and loaned forward Lias Andersson to the Ontario Reign of the AHL.
ROSTER MOVES: The LA Kings have made the following transactions:— LA Kings (@LAKings) November 29, 2022
- Samuel Fagemo (F) recalled
- Jordan Spence (D) recalled
- Lias Andersson (F) loaned to @ontarioreign
Fagemo, 22, has skated in 15 games with the Reign this season, scoring six goals and recording eight points.
The 21-year-old Spence has appeared in 17 games for the Regin, scoring one goal and recording 16 points. The Australian-born blueliner leads all Reign defencemen in assists (15) and points (16).
Andersson, 24, made his Kings debut against the Senators on Nov. 27. The Smogen, Sweden, native has played in 12 games at the AHL level, scoring five goals and adding four helpers for nine points.